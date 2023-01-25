Will Zomato Gold relaunch bring some cheer for its stock price? Brokerage sees strong upside potential2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 09:41 AM IST
- Zomato has relaunched its loyalty program ‘Zomato Gold’ on an invite only basis
Zomato has relaunched its loyalty program ‘Zomato Gold’ on an invite only basis. This comes against the backdrop of tapering GOV growth, driven by slower addition in monthly transacting users and lowering of ordering frequency. While this move could potentially assuage growth concerns, an integrated loyalty program offering for Zomato and Blinkit could be a better proposition, in brokerage Edelweiss' opinion.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×