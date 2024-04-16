Zomato, ICICI Bank, Titan, SBI and more: MOSL lists top large-cap stock picks for April
From Zomato to ICICI Bank, SBI, Coal India, Titan, etc., domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal has come out with its top 11 large-cap stock picks for the month of April. Let's take a look.
After 2 straight months of rising, the benchmark Nifty has shed 0.7 percent in April so far on the back of rising tensions in the Middle East as well as higher-than-expected US retail sales in March, crushing hopes of timely rate cuts this year. Going ahead, the market will take cues from 1) the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in Apr/May’24, and 2) the timing and quantum of easing in the interest rate cycle, both globally and in India.
