Zomato, Infosys among Emkay's top picks as it expects continued strength in equities
Brokerage house Emkay expects continued strength in equities and recommends investors to use any technical corrections to add exposure.
In response to the Federal Reserve's dovish stance, domestic brokerage house Emkay foresees an additional bullish wave in the market. The combination of post-election policy stability, sustained strength in capex, and the manufacturing cycle is anticipated to contribute to continued equity market strength. Investors are advised to utilise any technical corrections as opportunities to increase exposure, it advised.
