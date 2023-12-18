Zomato, Infosys among Emkay's top picks as it expects continued strength in equities

In response to the Federal Reserve's dovish stance, domestic brokerage house Emkay foresees an additional bullish wave in the market. The combination of post-election policy stability, sustained strength in capex, and the manufacturing cycle is anticipated to contribute to continued equity market strength. Investors are advised to utilise any technical corrections as opportunities to increase exposure, it advised.

"The earnings impact of lower rates is muted and is likely to play out with higher FPI flows driving the re-rating. This combines with post-election policy stability and continued strength in the capex and manufacturing cycle. Expect continued strength in equities, and use any technical corrections to add exposure," said Emkay.

It believes the potential beneficiaries of falling rates include mid-size lenders like IndusInd Bank and IT companies such as Infosys. Meanwhile, among the top picks are also Hero MotoCorp, Piramal Enterprises, and Zomato (being a new addition to the list).

Going ahead, the brokerage predicts a turning point in the rate cycle, with the Fed's dovish comments indicating three rate cuts in CY24. The expectation is for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to follow suit with concurrent rate cuts, with a more pronounced impact at the short end of the yield curve.

Moreover, it expects the real economy to experience limited impact due to low corporate leverage levels. The key beneficiaries, Emkay believes, will be banks with low floating-rate loans, non-housing Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) with short-end funding, life insurance companies, and the real estate sector.

Emkay further views FPI flows as a key trigger, with India likely to remain one of the most attractive emerging markets, especially considering the challenges of investing in China. The brokerage report also acknowledges historical noise in the initial legs of rate-cut cycles but emphasises the unique characteristics of the current cycle, entering on the back of robust growth.

The brokerage believes, while selecting stocks, re-rating is an obvious trigger. "But it is hard to find candidates if we apply additional filters like earnings visibility, growth sustainability, and relative valuations to history," it pointed out.

Beyond the immediate impact of the rate cycle, it prefers small and medium-sized enterprises (SMIDs) and the manufacturing sector. However, it is cautious on consumption, except for autos.

Top Picks

IndusInd Bank, Piramal Enterprises, and Hero MotoCorp are reiterated as top picks. Meanwhile, it added Infosys as it sees little near-term earnings risk and valuations reasonable w.r.t. history; and Zomato, since it is also seen as a strong play on consumption with continued business momentum.

