Zomato IPO: GMP rises further ahead of share allotment

However, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said that GMP is not a concrete data that should be relied so heavily. He said that it's an unofficial short-term sentiment in regard to the public offer, which changes in one day as well. Gorakshkar went on to add that gery market involves even those people whose interests are at stakes in the public issue. So, sometimes it can be misleading too, and advised bidders and other market observers to rely on the balance sheet of the company as it gives clear picture about the financial health of the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}