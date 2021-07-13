Zomato IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) signals ahead of subscription opening

Speaking on what Zomato IPO GMP reflects Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "GMP of an IPO is an unofficial data that bidders are taking these days as cue for the listing gains or may say success or failure of an IPO. Bidders look a the GMP of an IPO and then add it with the issue price and on the basis of that they make a prediction about the expected listing price of the IPO. But, in my view, one should look at the financials of the company for making any decision in regard to IPO subscription." Gorakshkar said that financials of Zomato is quite strong and it may witness huge jump in business post-Covid as it has limited competitor in its business.

