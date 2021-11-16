Zomato, IRCTC stocks could move to largecap category in AMFI review

Edelweiss Alternative Research has populated potential changes to the AMFI market cap categorization. Its current list is an initial prediction to the official list to be released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) between January 05 to 07, 2022. The updated list, that will be announced by AMFI, will be valid from start of February till July 2022 end.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}