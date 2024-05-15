Zomato, ITC, ICICI Bank, SBI and more: MOSL lists 10 large-cap stocks to buy ahead of general election outcome
The Indian market declined in May due to rising US bond yields, foreign investor outflows, and global uncertainties. Motilal Oswal remains positive, listing 10 large-cap stocks to buy before General Election results, including L&T, SBI, ICICI Bank, Coal India, and Titan.
The Indian market has been in the red in May after 3 consecutive months of gains. The decline this month has been on the back of rising US bond yields, continued foreign investor outflows as well as nervousness among investors due to the ongoing global uncertainties amid the Lok Sabha elections.
