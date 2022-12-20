Zomato out of Jefferies' India portfolio; RIL, 2 other stocks get more weight2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 03:54 PM IST
- Jefferies has added two metal stocks Tata Steel and Hindalco to its India model portfolio
Jefferies has rejigged its India model portfolio in which the global brokerage has shifted weight from Bharti Airtel, Zomato and Maruti Suzuki into Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Banks.
