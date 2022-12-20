Zomato out of Jefferies' India portfolio; RIL, 2 other stocks get more weight

The funding of the same is partly done by removing cash in the portfolio and exiting Zomato. For the latter tactical move, analysts at Jefferies are incrementally wary of a potential rise in competitive activity in the sector as its chief competitor, Swiggy, has recently seen market share loss. It has also shaved off some weight from Maruti (potential headwind to discretionary consumption due to slower wage hikes / IT hiring) to banks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}