MapmyIndia, which powers Apple Inc's maps in the country, was valued at $1.12 billion after surging 54% in its market debut in December as against an IPO price of ₹1,033 per share. However, shares of the company pared the gains to close the listing day at ₹1,394 apiece. Compared with that, MapmyIndia stock is currently higher by 8%. At the same time, shares of other Indian tech companies such as food-delivery firm Zomato, cosmetics e-commerce player Nykaa, and fintech firms Paytm and Policybazaar, are all down 35% to 50% from their first-day close.

