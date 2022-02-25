“Now constituents should have a minimum listing history of 1 calendar month as on the cut-off date vs earlier requirement of 3 months. This has paved way for stocks like Nykaa ,Paytm, Policy Bazaar and Latent View which got listed after October 2021. From passive tracking perspective new criteria has helped Nykaa and Paytm to get included in Nifty Next 50," said Abhilash Pagaria, Head, Alternatives research, Edelweiss Securities.