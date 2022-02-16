Invested in Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa shares? What to do as they hit all-time lows

“We know that they come out with very expensive valuations amid euphoria in the market and only a few of them will survive, where Zomato and Star health are looking lucrative at current levels and they have the potential to create wealth for the investors in the long run while Nykaa is another profitable company that can be part of investors' portfolio. If we talk about Paytm, then there is still no clarity about their business outlook and timing of profitability," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.