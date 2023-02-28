Zomato, Paytm shares: JPMorgan remains bullish, sees 'improving profitability'
- Paytm's print, JP Morgan said, was the pick of the season as Adjusted Ebitda profitability achieved three quarters ahead of schedule, while Zomato highlighted that its core business achieved Adjusted Ebitda break even in the month of January
Global brokerage JPMorgan has said that India Internet companies are up 12 per cent as against Nifty +2 per cent since early February due to two primary trends emerging post their third quarter results.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×