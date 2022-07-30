Zomato shares are in news these days for investor losing whopping money in the tech scrip. Though listing of Zomato shares was a big hit as it listed on Indian bourses at a bumper premium of 51 per cent. Zomato share price further went northward after listing and climbed to its life-time high of ₹169 apiece levels on NSE in November 2021. However, the stock has been hitting fresh lows since then giving breakdown after breakdown on chart pattern.

However, Zomato is not the only tech stock where investor have incurred big loss in recent times. There is a big list which includes tech giants like Paytm, Policybazaar, Nykaa, CarTrade Tech, etc., in which investors have been bleeding heavily and chances are recovery of their money looks quite bleak at current market situation.

Paytm: Like Zomato, shares of Paytm were also offered in the primary markets with big fanfare but Paytm shares had a weak opening on Dalal Street. Paytm share price made its debut on NSE at ₹1950 per share whereas it opened at ₹1955 on BSE, around 9 per cent lower from its upper price band of ₹2150 per equity share. Paytm shares further went down after listing and ended at ₹1560 on NSE in the listing date, eating more than 27 per cent of investors' money on the listing date itself. Paytm share price today is ₹705 apiece, which is more than 67 per cent lower from its issue price.

PB Fintech: Shares of Policybazaar or PB Fintech were offered in primary markets at a price band of ₹940 to ₹980 per equity share in November 2021. PB Fintech share price opened at ₹1150 apiece, delivering around 17 per cent premium to its allottees. The stock soon went on to climb to its life-time peak of ₹1,470 apiece on NSE. But, after that it has been nosediving continuous and it recently made new 52-week low of ₹454.30 per share on NSE. Policybazaar share price today is ₹469 apiece, which is 52 per cent lower from is upper price band of ₹980.

Nykaa: The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Nykaa was launched in October 2021 at a price band of ₹1085 to ₹1125 per equity share. Nykaa share price opened on BSE and NSE at a massive premium of more than 75 per cent and went on to climb up to life-time high of ₹2,573.70 per share, doubling investors money within a month of its listing. However, Nykaa share story has been completely different since then. By the end of February 2022, Nykaa shares nosedived and hit 52-week low of ₹1,207.50 per share on NSE, around 53 per cent lower from its 52-week high. Nykaa share price today is around ₹1400 levels,, which is higher from its IPO price but much lower for those who invested in the stock post-listing.

CarTrade Tech: The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of this tech company was launched in in August 2021 at a price band of ₹1585 to ₹1618 per equity share. The issue opened at a discounted price and has been under sell-off heat since listing. CarTrade share price today is ₹690 per share, which is around 57 per cent lower from its issue price.