Zomato, Paytm to Policybazaar: Investors lost whopping money in these tech IPOs2 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 11:49 AM IST
- CarTrade Tech share price today is more than 57 per cent lower to its issue price of ₹1618 per equity share
Zomato shares are in news these days for investor losing whopping money in the tech scrip. Though listing of Zomato shares was a big hit as it listed on Indian bourses at a bumper premium of 51 per cent. Zomato share price further went northward after listing and climbed to its life-time high of ₹169 apiece levels on NSE in November 2021. However, the stock has been hitting fresh lows since then giving breakdown after breakdown on chart pattern.