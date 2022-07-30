Zomato, Paytm to Policybazaar: Investors lost whopping money in these tech IPOs

Nykaa: The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Nykaa was launched in October 2021 at a price band of ₹1085 to ₹1125 per equity share. Nykaa share price opened on BSE and NSE at a massive premium of more than 75 per cent and went on to climb up to life-time high of ₹2,573.70 per share, doubling investors money within a month of its listing. However, Nykaa share story has been completely different since then. By the end of February 2022, Nykaa shares nosedived and hit 52-week low of ₹1,207.50 per share on NSE, around 53 per cent lower from its 52-week high. Nykaa share price today is around ₹1400 levels,, which is higher from its IPO price but much lower for those who invested in the stock post-listing.