Zomato Q1 results cheer investors: Many brokerages stay positive, but can it sustain high growth?4 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Shares of Zomato surged over 14 per cent to hit a 52-week high after the company reported its first-ever quarterly profit. As of August 3, the stock has jumped over 45 per cent this year so far against a 7 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex.
Shares of Zomato witnessed strong buying interest on Friday (August 4) as they surged over 14 per cent to hit their fresh 52-week high level of ₹98.39 in morning trade on BSE a day after the company reported its first-ever quarterly profit.
