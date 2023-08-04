Shares of Zomato witnessed strong buying interest on Friday (August 4) as they surged over 14 per cent to hit their fresh 52-week high level of ₹98.39 in morning trade on BSE a day after the company reported its first-ever quarterly profit.

Investors and traders have been bullish on the stock in the recent past. The stock rose 12 per cent last month. On a monthly basis, it has been in the green since April this year. As of August 3, the stock has jumped over 45 per cent this year so far against a 7 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex.

Zomato on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹2 crore for Q1FY24 against a loss of ₹186 crore year-on-year (YoY). The revenue of the firm was up at ₹2,416 crore versus 1,414 crore YoY.

Zomato's Q1 numbers seem to have impressed experts. Most brokerage firms have buy calls on the stock while some of them have even raised their target prices for the stock.

Brokerages bullish

Among the domestic brokerage firms, Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹110, implying a 28 per cent upside. The brokerage firm estimates Zomato to turn positive on reported EBITDA by Q4FY24, and deliver nearly 5 per cent EBITDA margin in FY25, which should further drive the profitability of the company.

"We see the strong all-round performance from Zomato as an indicator of an accommodative competitive environment in both food delivery and quick commerce verticals," said Motilal Oswal.

"We remain positive on the long-term growth opportunity for Zomato and do not expect competition to intensify further despite the entry of ONDC in the space. With a dominant market share and strong growth in the food delivery business and Hyperpure, we expect Zomato to report a strong 43 per cent adjusted revenue CAGR over FY23-25," said Motilal Oswal.

Nuvama Wealth Management, too, maintained a buy call on the stock and raised the target price to ₹110 from ₹94 earlier.

Nuvama pointed out that strong GOV and revenue growth in Q1FY24 along with a guidance of more than 40 per cent YoY growth in adjusted revenue for the next two years underscores management’s confidence and provides much-needed visibility.

"With the first profitability on books, the focus will turn to FCF (free cash flow) generation. We continue to have faith in the long-term prospects of the company, and Zomato remains one of our top picks," said Nuvama.

Emkay Global Financial Services also maintained a buy call on the stock and raised the target price to ₹110 from ₹90 earlier, citing Zomato delivered a stellar operating performance, well ahead of expectations while the company also posted a profit for the first time.

"Considering the Q1 beat and strong outlook, we have increased FY24-26E revenue by 13-22 per cent, with a better margin trajectory," Emkay said.

Among global brokerage firms, as CNBC-TV18 reported, Jefferies retained its buy call on Zomato and raised the target price to ₹130. HSBC, too, raised the target price for Zomato to ₹102 and maintained a buy call. UBS also maintained a buy call on Zomato with a target price of ₹90 and JPMorgan maintained its 'overweight' view on the stock while raising the target price to ₹100.

Can Zomato sustain high growth?

While most brokerage firms are positive about the stock, some of them appear sceptical about the sustainability of Zomato's high GOV (gross order value) growth and strong contribution margin for a longer period.

Holding a contrasting perspective on Zomato, global financial firm Nomura maintained a 'reduce' call on the stock but raised the target price to ₹60 from ₹45 earlier. It believes it will be challenging for Zomato to sustain high GOV growth and strong contribution margin improvement of the core food delivery business for a long time.

"We factor in stronger growth and margin estimates for the core food delivery (FD) and Q-commerce businesses over FY24F and FY25F. However, our FD long-term adjusted EBITDA margin estimates are broadly unchanged at about 5.1 per cent of GOV. We continue to believe that sustaining high GOV growth and strong CM improvement of the core FD business for an extended period will remain challenging," said Nomura.

Nomura observed Zomato’s core food delivery business returned to strong growth in Q1FY24 (11 per cent QoQ versus Nomura's expectation of 9.2 per cent growth and high-single-digit guidance) due to seasonal factors like the summer holiday season for schools and the IPL tournament.

Nomura highlighted that Zomato expects its food delivery business could grow nearly 25-30 per cent over the next two years which could lead to sustained improvement of contribution margin (CM) and adjusted EBITDA margin.

"We estimate its core food delivery business to register nearly 20 per cent CAGR over FY24-25F, with a CM of 7-7.5 per cent. While we acknowledge that Zomato is likely to achieve its target of 4-5 per cent EBITDA margin (as a percentage of GOV) earlier than our expectation, we continue to believe that it will be a challenge to achieve double-digit CM, with high growth in the long term," Nomura said.

However, Nomura expects Blinkit to turn CM-breakeven in Q2FY24F as the company is focused on increasing store density in existing areas of operations and plans to open 100 dark stores in FY24.

"We note that competitive intensity has slightly slowed in Q-commerce with funding concerns emerging in Dunzo, leaving four well-funded players in the market now (Blinkit, Swiggy, BigBasket and Zepto)," Nomura observed.

