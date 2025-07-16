Zomato Q1 Results: Eternal board to meet on THIS date to consider June quarter results; check details

Zomato Q1 Results: Deepinder Goyal-led food delivery platform Eternal Ltd informed exchanges today, July 16, that its board will meet next week to consider the financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

The company told exchanges that its board meeting to consider and approve the Q1 FY26 results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025 will be conducted on Monday, July 21.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 21, 2025, to inter-alia, consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” Eternal said in an exchange filing.

The company will conduct its earnings conference call on July 21, 2025, at 5:00 pm (IST), to discuss the financial results.

What to expect from Zomato Q1 results? According to a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities, Zomato is expected to report a 56.8% growth in revenue on an year on year basis, while food delivery gross order value (GOV) is anticipated to rise 9.4% on a quarterly basis and 15.5% year-on-year.

“Zomato shall deliver 13.1% QoQ/56.8% YoY revenue growth. Food delivery GOV to grow 9.4% QoQ/15.5% YoY," the report stated.

Notably, Zomato's quick commerce platform, "Blinkit shall report 21.8% QoQ/133.1% YoY GOV growth. Food delivery revenue to grow 16.8% YoY while Blinkit shall deliver 122.8% YoY growth. Consolidated EBITDA margin to improve 130bp QoQ led by improvement in profitability across businesses,” Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

Zomato Q4FY25 results In the last quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), Eternal reported a significant 77.7% year-on-year decrease in net profit to ₹39 crore, even as revenue grew by 64% to ₹5,833 crore. This growth was primarily driven by strong performances from Blinkit and the B2B supplies unit Hyperpure. Sequentially, profit dropped 34% from ₹59 crore in Q3 FY25, while revenue increased nearly 8%.