Zomato Q2 results cheer the Street. Here's what should you do with the stock
Zomato's Q2 results surpassed expectations, leading to a 5% jump in share price and a 52-week high. Technical analysts predict Zomato's share price will continue to rise, with a bullish view and a target of ₹130.
Zomato share price jumped nearly 5% to touch a 52-week high on Monday's trade after food delivery aggregator platform's Q2 results surpassed street's expectations on all the fronts. The brokerages noted that following two quarters of tapering growth, the food delivery company had a resurgence in growth. Blinkit led this shift and also outperformed, with revenue growth driven by robust order volume. Zomato share price today opened at ₹119.60 apiece on the BSE.
