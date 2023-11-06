Zomato share price jumped nearly 5% to touch a 52-week high on Monday's trade after food delivery aggregator platform's Q2 results surpassed street's expectations on all the fronts. The brokerages noted that following two quarters of tapering growth, the food delivery company had a resurgence in growth. Blinkit led this shift and also outperformed, with revenue growth driven by robust order volume. Zomato share price today opened at ₹119.60 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to technical analysts, following the strong close last week, Zomato share price have started the week with a gap up opening.

"Overall we have a bullish view, expecting prices to head towards 130 in the near term, traders should maintain positive bias and use dips go longs, with 115 seen as immediate support," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

Chris Wood said in an interview to ET Now said, “ Zomato Mcap is way low versus nearest equivalent in China."

For the quarter ended September, Zomato reported a net profit of ₹36 crore, against a net loss of ₹251 crore in the corresponding period last year. The online food delivery platform's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹2,848 crore, registering a growth of 72%, compared to ₹1,661 crore in the year-ago period.

Across its B2C operations (food delivery with quick commerce and going-out), the gross order value (GOV), or the total value of all food delivery orders placed, increased 47% year over year (YoY) to ₹11,422 crore.

In a letter to shareholders, the company informed that its quick commerce business Blinkit has turned contribution positive for the first time, for the entire quarter. "The growth momentum we witnessed in Q1FY24 continued in Q2FY24 driven by healthy growth across all our businesses," Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said.

"On the profitability front, we posted a second consecutive profitable quarter with Adjusted EBITDA of ₹41 crore as compared to ₹12 crore profit in the previous quarter (Q1FY24) and a loss of ₹192 crore last year same quarter (Q2FY23)," he added.

Let's look at the analysis and estimates of the domestic brokerages moving forward. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nuvama Institutional Equities Zomato has shown in the last two quarters that growth is still the company's primary goal, said the brokerage in its report. Healthy expansion throughout the company has built trust in the brokerage regarding Zomato's capacity to sustain its leadership in food delivery and expand its market share in accelerated online transactions.

Food delivery's adjusted EBITDA margin (as a percentage of GOV) increased 170 basis points on a quarterly basis for Blinkit, but otherwise remained steady. All businesses continued to grow at full speed, but Zomato's revenue growth was far stronger than anticipated.

Even so, adoption of Gold programme was another key driver of growth that led to high ordering frequency among members, said analysts.

“We are increasing our revenue growth estimates, as we believe management is aiming at higher-than-anticipated growth while we are lowering our profitability expectation, as management will invest to drive growth. We have moved from DCF based valuation methodology to SOTP. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised target price of ₹140 (earlier ₹110)," the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Zomato, according to the brokerage, had another successful quarter, with 2QFY24 revenue increase of 18% QoQ, exceeding its projections of 11% growth. The 3.0% adjusted EBITDA margin fell short of the 3.6% projection, in part because Gold customer orders were less profitable. As the difference between Gold and non-Gold clients closes with size, the management anticipates further margin expansion that will enable it reach its goal of an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4-5% of GOV for food delivery. Zomato anticipates breaking even in Blinkit in 1QFY25, even though it is adding additional stores at a rapid rate.

"We now estimate Zomato to turn positive on reported EBITDA by 3QFY24 (earlier 4QFY24) and deliver 4.1% EBITDA margin in FY25. As a result, Zomato should report PAT of INR2.4b/INR8.8b in FY24/FY25. We remain positive about the long-term growth opportunity for Zomato and do not expect competition to intensify further despite the entry of ONDC in the space. Our DCF-based valuation of INR135 suggests a 16% upside from the current price. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock," the brokerage said.

JM Financial The brokerage was highly impressed by Zomato's sequential GOV increase in the food delivery and Blinkit businesses in 2QFY24. Amidst subdued growth trends in the underlying business and heightened competition, the company's Gold membership programme nearly doubled in size, from 2 million to 3.8 million in only one quarter. This was another pleasant surprise.

In addition to surpassing forecasts for sequential GOV growth during the quarter, Blinkit also achieved break-even contribution margin and reduced adjusted EBITDA loss percentage.

"With food delivery EBITDA margin gradually moving towards steady state levels and Blinkit business turning contribution level profitable, we now use a lower WACC assumption of 12.0% vs.13.0% earlier. Simultaneously, we roll-forward our DCF-based valuations to Mar'25 (Sep'24 earlier). Both these factors together lead to a revision in our target price to ₹155 vs. ₹115 earlier.

Zomato continues to be one of our preferred picks in the listed Internet space as we believe it is well positioned to benefit from robust industry tailwinds for the hyperlocal delivery businesses. Its balance sheet also remains strong with net cash of ₹118 billion as of Sep’23. Maintain ‘BUY’," the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

