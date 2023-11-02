Zomato Q2 Results Preview: EBITDA loss likely to narrow; Blinkit revenue may rise
Food delivery company Zomato will report its September-quarter (Q2FY24) earnings later today. Experts expect a further narrowing of its EBITDA loss in Q2FY24. However, while they expect to see sequential improvement in Zomato’s profitability in Q2, the pace of improvement could be slower.
