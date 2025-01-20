Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato Q3 Results Live Updates: Should you buy Zomato shares ahead of Q3 earnings

2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2025, 01:20 PM IST
Ankit Gohel

Zomato Q3 Results Live Updates: While Zomato’s net profit in the December quarter is expected to grow around 20%, its revenue growth is estimated to be 66% YoY. Revenue of Blinkit is estimated to see a sharp jump due to store additions.

Zomato Q3 Results Live Updates: Zomato will declare the earnings for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 20. (Photo: Reuters)Premium
Zomato Q3 Results Live Updates: Zomato will declare the earnings for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 20. (Photo: Reuters)

Zomato Q3 Results Live Updates: Food delivery major Zomato is set to announce its Q3 results today. Zomato will declare the earnings for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 20. Zomato is expected to achieve strong revenue and net profit growth in Q3FY25, supported by robust operational performance and the continued expansion of its Quick Commerce and Hyperpure segments. Analysts estimate a mix of robust GOV growth and take-rate expansion should lead to sequential revenue growth. Stay tuned to Zomato Q3 Results Live Blog for the latest updates:

20 Jan 2025, 01:20:19 PM IST

Zomato Q3 Results Live: Expect pullback move in Zomato stock: Ruchit Jain

Zomato Q3 Results Live: Zomato share price has recently corrected in line with broader markets. The stock has come down from levels of around 300 to near 240.

“Zomato shares have a key support at 230. We can expect a pullback move in the stock till the 230 level is intact on a closing basis. Zomato shares may face resistance at 270 - 280 range," said Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

According to Jain, investors can hold Zomato shares for a target of 285 - 290 levels, if its stays above the 230 level.

20 Jan 2025, 01:06:56 PM IST

Zomato Q3 Results Live: Revenue growth expected at 66%, EBITDA may jump 338% YoY: Nuvama

Zomato Q3 Results Live: Zomato Q3 net profit is expected to rise 19.2% to 164.4 crore from 138 crore YoY. The company’s revenue growth is estimated at 66.2% to 5,463.5 crore. EBITDA in Q3FY25 is expected to jump 338% to 223.3 crore from 51 crore, while EBITDA margin is likely to rise to 4.1% from 1.6% YoY, as per estimates by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

20 Jan 2025, 12:34:14 PM IST

Zomato Q3 Results Live: Expect 19% growth in food delivery GMV, 114% YoY growth in Blinkit GMV: Kotak Equities

Zomato Q3 Results Live: Kotak Institutional Equities expects Zomato to report a decent Q3FY25 performance, driven by 19% YoY growth in food delivery GMV and a solid 114% YoY growth in Blinkit GMV. It expects food delivery to report a sequential CM improvement, driven by higher platform fees. Rapid store addition in Blinkit (advancement of 1,000 store target) and higher CAC may weigh in on EBITDA margins.

20 Jan 2025, 12:13:18 PM IST

Zomato Q3 Results Live: Zomato shares gain ahead of earnings

Zomato Q3 Results Live: Zomato share price gained over 2% ahead of Q3 results today. Zomato shares rose as much as 2.3% to 254.45 apiece on the BSE.

20 Jan 2025, 12:01:34 PM IST

Zomato Q3 Results Live: Revenue seen up 66%, net profit growth estimated around 20% YoY

Zomato Q3 Results Live: While Zomato’s net profit in the December quarter is expected to grow around 20%, its revenue growth is estimated to be 66% YoY. Revenue of Blinkit is estimated to see a sharp jump due to store additions. 

20 Jan 2025, 11:52:51 AM IST

Zomato Q3 Results Live: Expect strong revenue and net profit growth 

Zomato Q3 Results Live: Zomato is expected to achieve strong revenue and net profit growth in Q3FY25, supported by robust operational performance and the continued expansion of its Quick Commerce and Hyperpure segments. Analysts estimate a mix of robust GOV growth and take-rate expansion should lead to sequential revenue growth. 

20 Jan 2025, 11:32:01 AM IST

Zomato Q3 Results Live: Zomato to announce Q3 results today

Zomato Q3 Results Live: Food delivery major Zomato is set to announce its Q3 results today. Zomato will declare the earnings for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 20. The board of directors of Zomato is scheduled to meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ending 31 December 2024.

