Zomato Q3 Results Live Updates: Should you buy Zomato shares ahead of Q3 earnings

2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2025, 01:20 PM IST

Zomato Q3 Results Live Updates: While Zomato’s net profit in the December quarter is expected to grow around 20%, its revenue growth is estimated to be 66% YoY. Revenue of Blinkit is estimated to see a sharp jump due to store additions.