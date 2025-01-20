Zomato Q3 Results Live Updates: Food delivery major Zomato is set to announce its Q3 results today. Zomato will declare the earnings for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 20. Zomato is expected to achieve strong revenue and net profit growth in Q3FY25, supported by robust operational performance and the continued expansion of its Quick Commerce and Hyperpure segments. Analysts estimate a mix of robust GOV growth and take-rate expansion should lead to sequential revenue growth. While Zomato’s net profit in the December quarter is expected to grow around 20%, its revenue growth is estimated to be 66% YoY. Revenue of Blinkit is estimated to see a sharp jump due to store additions. Stay tuned to Zomato Q3 Results Live Blog for the latest updates:
Zomato Q3 Results Live: Zomato share price has recently corrected in line with broader markets. The stock has come down from levels of around ₹300 to near ₹240.
“Zomato shares have a key support at ₹230. We can expect a pullback move in the stock till the ₹230 level is intact on a closing basis. Zomato shares may face resistance at ₹270 - 280 range," said Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
According to Jain, investors can hold Zomato shares for a target of ₹285 - ₹290 levels, if its stays above the ₹230 level.
Zomato Q3 Results Live: Zomato Q3 net profit is expected to rise 19.2% to ₹164.4 crore from ₹138 crore YoY. The company’s revenue growth is estimated at 66.2% to ₹5,463.5 crore. EBITDA in Q3FY25 is expected to jump 338% to ₹223.3 crore from ₹51 crore, while EBITDA margin is likely to rise to 4.1% from 1.6% YoY, as per estimates by Nuvama Institutional Equities.
Zomato Q3 Results Live: Kotak Institutional Equities expects Zomato to report a decent Q3FY25 performance, driven by 19% YoY growth in food delivery GMV and a solid 114% YoY growth in Blinkit GMV. It expects food delivery to report a sequential CM improvement, driven by higher platform fees. Rapid store addition in Blinkit (advancement of 1,000 store target) and higher CAC may weigh in on EBITDA margins.
Zomato Q3 Results Live: Zomato share price gained over 2% ahead of Q3 results today. Zomato shares rose as much as 2.3% to ₹254.45 apiece on the BSE.
