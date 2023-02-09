Zomato Q3 results: Net loss widens to ₹346.6 cr, revenue rises 75%
- Zomato Q3 results: Shares of Zomato closed 0.55% higher at ₹54.60 apiece on NSE on Thursday
Foodtech giant Zomato Ltd's consolidated loss widened to ₹346.6 crore on-year for the quarter ended December (Q3FY23) as against a loss of ₹63 crore in the year-ago period. The online food delivery platform had posted a net loss of ₹250.8 crore in the previous September quarter.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×