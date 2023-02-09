Foodtech giant Zomato Ltd's consolidated loss widened to ₹346.6 crore on-year for the quarter ended December (Q3FY23) as against a loss of ₹63 crore in the year-ago period. The online food delivery platform had posted a net loss of ₹250.8 crore in the previous September quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 75% to ₹1,948 crore for the December quarter as compared to ₹1,112 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Adjusted revenue – on a year-on-year basis -- saw a 66% growth to ₹2,363 crore.

On Thursday, Zomato shares closed 0.55% higher at ₹54.60 apiece on NSE.

