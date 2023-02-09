Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Zomato Q3 results: Net loss widens to 346.6 cr, revenue rises 75%
Foodtech giant Zomato Ltd's consolidated loss widened to 346.6 crore on-year for the quarter ended December (Q3FY23) as against a loss of 63 crore in the year-ago period. The online food delivery platform had posted a net loss of 250.8 crore in the previous September quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 75% to 1,948 crore for the December quarter as compared to 1,112 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Adjusted revenue – on a year-on-year basis -- saw a 66% growth to 2,363 crore.

On Thursday, Zomato shares closed 0.55% higher at 54.60 apiece on NSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
