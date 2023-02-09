Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Zomato Q3 results: Net loss widens to 346.6 cr, revenue rises 75%

Zomato Q3 results: Net loss widens to 346.6 cr, revenue rises 75%

1 min read . 06:59 PM IST Meghna Sen
The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website in this illustration picture.

  • Zomato Q3 results: Shares of Zomato closed 0.55% higher at 54.60 apiece on NSE on Thursday

Foodtech giant Zomato Ltd's consolidated loss widened to 346.6 crore on-year for the quarter ended December (Q3FY23) as against a loss of 63 crore in the year-ago period. The online food delivery platform had posted a net loss of 250.8 crore in the previous September quarter.

Foodtech giant Zomato Ltd's consolidated loss widened to 346.6 crore on-year for the quarter ended December (Q3FY23) as against a loss of 63 crore in the year-ago period. The online food delivery platform had posted a net loss of 250.8 crore in the previous September quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 75% to 1,948 crore for the December quarter as compared to 1,112 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Revenue from operations rose 75% to 1,948 crore for the December quarter as compared to 1,112 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Adjusted revenue – on a year-on-year basis -- saw a 66% growth to 2,363 crore.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Adjusted revenue – on a year-on-year basis -- saw a 66% growth to 2,363 crore.

On Thursday, Zomato shares closed 0.55% higher at 54.60 apiece on NSE.

On Thursday, Zomato shares closed 0.55% higher at 54.60 apiece on NSE.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP