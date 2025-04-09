Zomato rebrands itself as Eternal on stock exchanges; shares dip 2%

Zomato share price fell by 2% during Wednesday's trading session after the food delivery giant officially changed its name to Eternal Ltd on stock exchanges starting today (April 9, 2025). The company announced on March 20 that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has authorised the name change.

“We wish to inform you that the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (“MCA”), has approved the change in name of the Company from “Zomato Limited” to “Eternal Limited”, with effect from March 20, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing.

In conjunction with this transition, Zomato’s stock symbol on both the NSE and BSE will change from Zomato to Eternal.

The rebranding is in sync with the company’s growth across various business sectors, such as Zomato (food delivery), Blinkit (quick commerce), Hyperpure (B2B supplies), and District (dining out and restaurant services).

The change in name is specific to the corporate entity and does not impact its brand or app identity. Zomato will transition its corporate website from zomato.com to eternal.com, and its stock ticker will be changed from ZOMATO to ETERNAL.

Zomato share price today Zomato share price today opened at ₹215.30 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹215.70, and an intraday low of ₹210.55 per share.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities stated Zomato share price is struggling to hold its crucial support zone of 207–210. A breach below 207 could drag the stock towards the key weekly swing low support at 199–200.

“A close below 199 would be extremely negative and could open up deeper downside levels. Currently, there’s no visible strength or relative outperformance, and the overall structure remains weak. Until the stock reclaims higher levels with strength, we remain bearish, especially if 199 is violated decisively,” added Jain.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Zomato share prices are trading with a cut of around 2% , Overall the prices are trading in a range with a support base around the 200 which coincides with 89WEMA, On the flip side, 220 is the immediate resistance, next momentum move would be seen only on a range breakout beyond the mentioned zone.