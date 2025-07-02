Zomato stock rebounds 30%—but is the rally built to last?
Equitymaster 4 min read 02 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
After a sharp recovery since March, Zomato’s stock is once again facing investor scrutiny amid mounting pressure on its quick commerce business and sky-high valuations.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story