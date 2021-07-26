Zomato share price continued to extend gains on the second day on Monday after India's first unicorn to go public made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Friday. Shares of Zomato were trading over 2.5% higher on the BSE at ₹129 per share in early deals.

Its market capitalization remained above the ₹1 lakh crore mark which it had crossed soon after listing, making it one of the top 50 most valuable publicly traded firms in India. Zomato shares listed at ₹116 on the the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, a 53% premium over the IPO price of ₹76, and closed at ₹125.8 per share on its first day.

The stock jump on debut turned Zomato's founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal into a poster boy for India’s fledgling startup scene, pushing his fortune close to the $1 billion mark. Goyal is worth $650 million based on his current 4.7% stake in Zomato, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ahead of the listing, Zomato IPO shares allotment was finalised on Thursday and its stock market debut was preponed given it was initially expected to list on July 27. The ₹9,400 crore initial public offering (IPO) of the food delivery startup, India's biggest since IPO March 2020, closed on 16 July with a subscription of over 38 times.

Zomato has said it will utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes. The home-grown food delivery platform, launched in 2008, operates in about 525 cities in India and has partnered with close to 390,000 restaurants. The company, which is yet to turn profitable, posted a consolidated loss of ₹816 crore in FY21 as compared to loss of ₹2,385 crore in the previous year.





