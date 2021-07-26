Zomato shares continue to extend gains a day after stellar debut

Zomato has said it will utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes. The home-grown food delivery platform, launched in 2008, operates in about 525 cities in India and has partnered with close to 390,000 restaurants. The company, which is yet to turn profitable, posted a consolidated loss of ₹816 crore in FY21 as compared to loss of ₹2,385 crore in the previous year.