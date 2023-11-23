Zomato share price drops over 2% on ₹400-crore worth GST notice
Zomato's share price dropped 2.4% after receiving tax notices totalling over ₹400 crore from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI). The DGGI found Zomato liable to pay GST for the period between July 2017 and March 2023.
Zomato share price dropped 2.4% on Thursday's trading after Swiggy and Zomato received notices from country's top indirect tax agency regarding unpaid taxes totalling approximately ₹750 crore, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Zomato share price opened at ₹113.15 apiece on BSE today. Zomato share price opened flat.
