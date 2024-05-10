Zomato share price: Emkay Global raises target driven by Blinkit; sees 17% more upside
Emkay Global Financial Services has raised Zomato share price target to ₹230 per share from ₹170 earlier largely driven by Blinkit and has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.
Zomato share price has given multibagger returns of more than 214% in the past one year and analysts believe the stock has more upside potential on the back of higher growth supported by Blinkit business.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started