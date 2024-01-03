Zomato share price extend gains on platform fee hike; analysts bullish on stock
Zomato has raised its platform fee for food delivery services to ₹4 per order from ₹3 in key markets effective January 1, 2024, which analysts believe will drive the company’s EBITDA and aid financial performance.
Zomato share price traded over a percent higher on Wednesday, extending gains from previous session, as brokerages remain bullish on the stock after the food delivery company increased its mandatory platform fee.
