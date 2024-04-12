Zomato share price extends gains for sixth straight session to a record high; JM Financial raises target price
Zomato share price has rallied more than 27% in one month, while the stock has given returns of over 61% this year so far. In the past one year, Zomato shares have spiked over 274%.
Zomato share price rose over a percent in early trade on Friday, extending gains for the sixth straight session. Zomato shares gained as much as 1.49% to a fresh record high of ₹199.75 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started