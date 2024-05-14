Zomato share price falls 6% after Q4 results. Opportunity to buy the stock?
Zomato reported a consolidated net profit of ₹175 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 as against a loss of ₹188 crore in the same period a year ago. The net profit grew 27% from ₹138 crore posted in the December quarter.
Zomato share price fell 6% in early trade on Tuesday after the company announced its Q4 results. Zomato shares declined as much as 5.98% to ₹182.10 apiece on the BSE.
