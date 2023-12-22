Zomato share price gains 1% as it denies of any acquisition plans in unrelated business. Jefferies sees upto 28% upside
Stock market today- Zomato has denied on any plans to acquire B2B logistics start-up Shiprocket. Zomato in its release said that it remains focused on its existing businesses with no plans for any acquisition at this moment.
Zomato share prices gained more than 1% as the company denied on any plans to acquire B2B logistics start up Shiprocket. Zomato has remained in spotlight in past few days with news flow pertaining to acquisition of B2B logistics start-up Shiprocket.
