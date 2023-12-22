comScore
Zomato share price gains 1% as it denies of any acquisition plans in unrelated business. Jefferies sees upto 28% upside

 Ujjval Jauhari

Stock market today- Zomato has denied on any plans to acquire B2B logistics start-up Shiprocket. Zomato in its release said that it remains focused on its existing businesses with no plans for any acquisition at this moment.

Zomato Share rises 1%. Zomato denies on any acquisition plans for startup Shiprocket. (REUTERS)Premium
Zomato Share rises 1%. Zomato denies on any acquisition plans for startup Shiprocket. (REUTERS)

Zomato share prices gained more than 1% as the company denied on any plans to acquire B2B logistics start up Shiprocket. Zomato has remained in spotlight in past few days with news flow pertaining to acquisition of B2B logistics start-up Shiprocket.

In the release to the exchanges Zomato said that- There are articles circulating with subject “Zomato offers to acquire Shiprocket for $2 billion". We deny this statement and would like to caution investors against such incorrect news floating in the market. We remain focused on our existing businesses with no plans for any acquisition at this moment.

The analysts already had remained skeptical about any such development. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in their December 21st report had said that a diversification seems very unlikely to us at this stage. “We ascribe a low probability of a deal at this stage as management. hands are full with Q/C (quick Commerce) still in ramp-up phase while balancing growth & margin is a key focus in food delivery" said analysts at Jefferies.

Zomato has been acquisitive in the past (especially. in 2021) and made a few investments that were seemingly less relevant, said Jefferies analysts. The company also carries $1.4 billion on its books, with existing businesses not likely to require significant investment. With management mindset of growth, new lines of business, whether organic or otherwise is not ruled out, feel analysts at Jefferies. However, with Q/C (quick commerce) requiring management bandwidth and food delivery still ramping up on profitability, Jefferies analysts said that we think management's hands are full. Hence, diversification seems very unlikely to us at this stage.

The target price of Jefferies stands at 165 for the stock that is trading at close to 129.00 levels. This indicates an upside of up to 28% for the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Published: 22 Dec 2023, 10:22 AM IST
