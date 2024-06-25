Zomato share price gains as brokerages maintain bullish stance on edge over Swiggy
Zomato share price has rallied over 10% in the last one month, while the stock has jumped more than 63% year-to-date (YTD). Zomato shares have delivered multibagger returns of over 172% in one year.
Zomato share price gained over 2% in early trade on Tuesday as brokerages maintained their bullish view on the stock after its rival Swiggy’s performance improved in 2023, showing increased traction in the food delivery and quick commerce sector.
