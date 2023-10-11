Zomato share price hits 52-week high. Experts see more upside
Zomato share price today hit intraday high of ₹109.15 apiece on NSE, which is its new 52-week high now
Stock market today: Zomato share price has been in uptrend after bottoming out at ₹44.35 apiece on NSE in February 2023. After hitting this new low, this new age stock has been in continuous uptrend. Zomato shares have been hitting 52-week high on a regular basis and Wednesday session was not an exception to it.
