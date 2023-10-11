Zomato share price hits 52-week high. Experts see more upside

Stock market today: Zomato share price has been in uptrend after bottoming out at ₹44.35 apiece on NSE in February 2023. After hitting this new low, this new age stock has been in continuous uptrend. Zomato shares have been hitting 52-week high on a regular basis and Wednesday session was not an exception to it.

Zomato share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit new 52-week high of ₹109.15 apiece on NSE, logging near 150 per cent rise in last eight months. However, stock market experts believe that Zomato share price may rose more and go up to ₹118 apiece levels.

According to stock market experts, profitibality of new age business has brought turn around in fortunes of such stocks. They said that Zomato share price is one of such new age companies that was available at discounted price and it entered the bull trend after giving breakout at ₹76 and 98 apiece levels. They said that Zomato shares are ideal 'buy on dips' stock on Dalal Street and one can hold the stock for immediate target of ₹118 apiece in near term.

Why Zomato share price is skytocketing?

Speaking on the reasons that is fueling Zomato share price these days, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, “New age business has witnessed turn around in recent quarters and their profitability has risen in last few quarters. This rise in Zomato share price can be attributed to this reason as Zomato belongs to the new age business segment. However, much will depend upon the kind of results Zomato delivered in Q2FY24."

Zomato share price target

Advising buy on dips in regard to Zomato shares, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi said, "Zomato share price has given successive breakouts at ₹76 and ₹98 apiece levels and it has been in uptrend after closing above ₹76 apiece levels. One can hold the stock for near term target of ₹118 as the stock is trading in ₹96 to ₹118 range."

"If someone has Zomato shares in portfolio, they can hold the scrip with trailing stop loss at ₹95 whereas fresh buying is advised around ₹100 for ₹118 apiece target. But, one must maintain stop loss at ₹95 while taking fresh position in zomato shares," Ganesh Dongre concluded.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

