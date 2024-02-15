Zomato share price jumped almost 5 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high in intraday trade on BSE on Thursday, February 15. Zomato share price opened at ₹156.75 against the previous close of ₹152.20 and jumped 4.6 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹159.20 on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zomato share price has surged over 200 per cent in the last one year against a nearly 17 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex.

The stock hit its 52-week low of ₹49 on March 28 last year. At the current market price of ₹159.20, the stock has surged 225 per cent from its 52-week low level.

Several brokerage firms are positive about the stock.

Global brokerage firm CLSA raised its target price to ₹227 while maintaining a buy call.

According to CNBC-TV18, CLSA said that even though the company is small, it is an increasingly indispensable part of the profit pool. CLSA believe that the recent Q3 results show the path to stable profitability.

As per CNBC-TV18, CLSA sees a significant upside in Zomato stock, even if the base case for food delivery does not play out.

For Q3FY24, Zomato reported a consolidated net profit of ₹138 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹347 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal came in at ₹3,288 crore, registering a growth of 69 per cent, compared to ₹1,948 crore in the year-ago period.

Domestic brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services reiterated a buy rating on the stock after the company's December quarter earnings, with a rolled-forward target price of ₹174, based on 7 times FY26E price/sales.

"Despite muted consumer discretionary demand in Q3FY24, the food delivery business recorded solid growth. Despite muted consumer demand, the food delivery business recorded healthy growth. A strong growth momentum in the segments, a positive margin, and a leading market position are expected to support superior performance," said Geojit.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services also maintained a buy call on Zomato with a target price of ₹170 after the food delivery firm's Q3 earnings.

"The food delivery business is still in a nascent stage in India, with a long runway for growth. With a dominant market share and strong growth in the food delivery business and Hyperpure, we expect Zomato to report a strong 38 per cent adjusted revenue CAGR over FY24-26," Motilal said.

"After turning positive at the margin level in Q3, we now estimate Zomato to deliver 4.5 per cent and 10 per cent EBITDA margin in FY25E and FY26E respectively. We value the business using a DCF methodology, assuming a 5 per cent terminal growth rate and 11.5 per cent cost of capital," said Motilal Oswal.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

