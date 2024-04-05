Zomato share price hits an all-time high today, turns multibagger in 1 year. What has worked for the new-age tech stock?
Zomato share price has surged approximately 270 per cent over the last year. Experts believe it can rise even further.
Zomato share price has surged approximately 270 per cent over the last year, and the rally of the stock can continue as experts believe the food-delivery company may report healthy Q4FY24 performance, further boosting investors' sentiment about the stock.
