Zomato share price has surged approximately 270 per cent over the last year, and the rally of the stock can continue as experts believe the food-delivery company may report healthy Q4FY24 performance, further boosting investors' sentiment about the stock.

The stock has witnessed a solid bull run over the past year as on a monthly scale, Zomato share price has been in the green since April last year.

On Friday, April 5, Zomato share price climbed about 3 per cent to hit its all-time high of ₹191.90 on BSE.

What has worked for the new-age tech stock? Zomato's stable quarterly performance appears to have captured investors' attention. Furthermore, the impressive performance of its quick commerce arm—Blinkit—has instilled even more confidence in investors.

In Q3, Blinkit’s gross order value (GOV) grew 28 per cent sequentially. The Blinkit business continues to expand, propelled by the addition of new stores and enhanced customer engagement efforts.

India's growing food delivery market implies Zomato's GOV will continue to rise even though the company does not see a material market share gain.

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities, which has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹300, believes that the food delivery market can grow at a CAGR of more than 20 per cent year-on-year to reach $40 billion in FY33E. This implies, as the brokerage firm highlighted, that Zomato food business GOV can grow more than 20 per cent year-on-year till FY33E even if there is no material gain in market share.

According to the estimates of Kotak Institutional Equities, Blinkit may post a whopping 99 per cent year-on-year growth in GMV (gross merchandise value) and 102 per cent year-on-year growth in revenues.

"Despite the very high 28 per cent quarter-on-quarter GMV growth in Q3FY24, we expect 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in Q4FY24, driven by new store addition and ramp-up in throughput of existing stores," said Kotak.

"Overall, we expect Blinkit to report CM (contribution margin) of 3.3 per cent, as a percentage of GMV, up from 2.4 per cent reported in Q3. This results in an EBITDA loss of ₹45.6 crore, lower than the loss of ₹89 crore (pre-Ind AS 116) reported in Q3," Kotak said.

Kotak has retained a buy call on the stock, raising the target price to ₹210 from ₹190 as it believes Zomato is well-positioned to gain market share in the near term amid benign competitive intensity even as momentum on the food delivery business remains healthy.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

