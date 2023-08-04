Zomato share price jumps 12% a day after Q1 results on first-ever quarterly profit1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Zomato shares rise 12% after posting first-ever quarterly profit, with net profit of ₹2 crore and revenue of ₹2,416 crore.
Zomato share price rose 12% in early trade today, a day after the food delivery company posted its first-ever quarterly profit. The Zomato stock opened at ₹89 against yesterday's closing price of ₹86.22. The Zomato share price gained further to hit a high of ₹98.39 - a jump of 12% - in the morning trade. At the time of writing this copy Zomato shares were trading at ₹96.23, up ₹10, or 11.61%.
