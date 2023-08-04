Zomato share price rose 12% in early trade today, a day after the food delivery company posted its first-ever quarterly profit. The Zomato stock opened at ₹89 against yesterday's closing price of ₹86.22. The Zomato share price gained further to hit a high of ₹98.39 - a jump of 12% - in the morning trade. At the time of writing this copy Zomato shares were trading at ₹96.23, up ₹10, or 11.61%.

The food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday announced its Q1 earnings for FY24. The company reported a net profit of ₹2 crore against a loss of ₹186 crore (YoY). The revenue of the firm was up at ₹2,416 cr versus ₹1,414 crore (YoY).

Zomato shares listed on the bourses in July 2021 at ₹115.00 against issue price of ₹76.

The new-age internet companies have been in the limelight since many of them launched their initial public offerings and listed shares on NSE, BSE. The other companies in the same category are Policybazaar, Nykaa, Makemytrip, etc.

“Zomato expects adjusted revenue to grow at over 40% for at least the next couple of years and remain profitable going forward. Considering the Q1 beat and strong outlook, we have increased FY24-26E revenue by 13-22%, with better margin trajectory. We retain BUY with TP of Rs110 (earlier Rs90)," said the latest Emkay report.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

