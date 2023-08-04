Zomato share price rose 12% in early trade today, a day after the food delivery company posted its first-ever quarterly profit. The Zomato stock opened at ₹89 against yesterday's closing price of ₹86.22. The Zomato share price gained further to hit a high of ₹98.39 - a jump of 12% - in the morning trade. At the time of writing this copy Zomato shares were trading at ₹96.23, up ₹10, or 11.61%.

