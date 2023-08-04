Hello User
Zomato share price jumps 12% a day after Q1 results on first-ever quarterly profit

1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 10:26 AM IST Edited By Rakshita Madan

Zomato shares rise 12% after posting first-ever quarterly profit, with net profit of 2 crore and revenue of 2,416 crore.

Zomato’s operating revenue during the March quarter rose 70% from a year ago to 2,056 crore.

Zomato share price rose 12% in early trade today, a day after the food delivery company posted its first-ever quarterly profit. The Zomato stock opened at 89 against yesterday's closing price of 86.22. The Zomato share price gained further to hit a high of 98.39 - a jump of 12% - in the morning trade. At the time of writing this copy Zomato shares were trading at 96.23, up 10, or 11.61%.

The food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday announced its Q1 earnings for FY24. The company reported a net profit of 2 crore against a loss of 186 crore (YoY). The revenue of the firm was up at 2,416 cr versus 1,414 crore (YoY).

Zomato shares listed on the bourses in July 2021 at 115.00 against issue price of 76.

The Zomato shares listed on NSE, BSE in July 2021 after rolling out an initial public offering. The Zomato shares listed at 115 against an issue price of 76. The stock could not although sustain the listing gains and has been trading below the listing price since then.

The new-age internet companies have been in the limelight since many of them launched their initial public offerings and listed shares on NSE, BSE. The other companies in the same category are Policybazaar, Nykaa, Makemytrip, etc.

“Zomato expects adjusted revenue to grow at over 40% for at least the next couple of years and remain profitable going forward. Considering the Q1 beat and strong outlook, we have increased FY24-26E revenue by 13-22%, with better margin trajectory. We retain BUY with TP of Rs110 (earlier Rs90)," said the latest Emkay report.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

