Zomato share price jumps over 4% to 52-week high as analysts raise target after strong Q3 results; Should you buy?
Zomato posted a net profit of ₹138 crore in the third quarter of FY24 as against a loss of ₹347 crore in the same period last year. Zomato’s net profit swelled 283% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.
Zomato share price jumped over 4% in early trade on Friday to hit a fresh 52-week high after the company reported impressive results for the quarter ended December 2023 led by robust growth in food delivery businesses. Zomato shares gained as much as 4.34% to new high of ₹150.25 apiece on the BSE.
