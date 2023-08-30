Zomato share price jumps over 5% over block deal buzz; SoftBank likely to have sold 1.17% stake1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST
Around 10 crore Zomato shares, aggregating to 1.17% stake in the company, changed hands at an average floor price of ₹94.70 apiece in a block deal on the bourses.
Zomato share price jumped over 5% in early trade on Wednesday after a block deal in the food delivery giant. Zomato shares rallied as much as 5.12 to ₹99.50 apiece on the BSE.
