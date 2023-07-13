Zomato share price jumps over 9% to touch new 52-week high; here's why3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Zomato's share price surged over 9% to a new 52-week high of ₹84.50. Analysts expect the stock price to reach three digits in the near term, with a price target of ₹100. Brokerages anticipate strong revenue growth for Zomato and other new-age tech companies in Q1FY24.
Zomato share price surged over 9% to touch a new 52-week high at ₹84.50 on Thursday trading session on BSE. The stock price in the last couple of months have given steady returns, according to analysts, and it is witnessing a multi-month breakout backed with volumes. Zomato shares opened at ₹77.80 apiece.
