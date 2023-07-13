Zomato share price surged over 9% to touch a new 52-week high at ₹84.50 on Thursday trading session on BSE. The stock price in the last couple of months have given steady returns, according to analysts, and it is witnessing a multi-month breakout backed with volumes. Zomato shares opened at ₹77.80 apiece.

"We expect prices to head towards three digit that is 100 levels in the near term. 75 can be considered as immediate support," said an analyst.

Similarly, global brokerage Jefferies set a price target of ₹100 in a report from April for the stock.

"In our base case, we expect a 25% CAGR in delivery revenue over FY22-26E. Unit economics to steadily improve with scale as Zomato unlocks cost efficiencies and as customer willingness to pay for convenience increases. We value Zomato's delivery business at an exit multiple of 1.5x FY25E GM and quick commerce at 0.5x FY25E GMV, to arrive at a price target of ₹100," said the brokerage.

As per trendlyne data, the stock price rose 39.2% and outperformed its sector by 26.2% in the past year, and in today's trading session Zomato shares were trading at high volume of 129.9 million with price gain of 5.74.

Brokerages anticipate new-age internet companies to report decent revenue growth and improved operational performance as we start the Q1FY24 earnings season. One of ICICI Securities' top recommendations is Zomato.

Zomato's food delivery Gross Order Value (GOV) is expected to increase 6.8% QoQ (9.2% YoY) in Q1FY24E, according to the domestic brokerage's Q1FY24 preview, which is roughly in line with management's comments from the Q4FY23 earnings call.

"We think this was aided by increased participation from Zomato Gold members. We estimate marginal improvement in food AOV (0.8% QoQ), as we think higher cart sizes should more than compensate for lower blended delivery charges (-2% QoQ). We estimate food ordering contribution margin to expand by 50bps QoQ led by restaurant take rate improvements.

We estimate Hyperpure business (B2B) to grow 12% QoQ and Blinkit to grow 13.6% QoQ in Q1FY24E as both network density and reach improve. Overall, we estimate adjusted revenue growth of 10.2% QoQ (47% YoY) and overall adjusted EBITDA margin to improve to -3.9% as a proportion of adjusted revenue (vs -7.2% in Q4FY23)," said the brokerage in its report.

Zomato stated in Q4 FY23 that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding the fast commerce segment, had turned positive at ₹28 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company's losses for the quarter decreased from ₹360 crore a year ago and ₹345 crore a quarter earlier to ₹188 crore.

On June 8, Zomato share price reached IPO price of ₹76. Since March 28, the company's shares have been trending in the direction of their IPO price of ₹76. So far in 2023, the stock has gained more than 37%.

According to Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities, Zomato is a play on growing food services industry in India as well as increasing adoption of digital commerce. With only about 20 million monthly transacting users currently, Zomato has a long runway for customer acquisition and revenue growth, albeit this may come at the cost of nearterm profitability.

The platform also has an optionality of expanding into other adjacent categories such as grocery, etc. HDFC shares were replaced by Zomato in the BSE100 thereby there was a spurt in volumes. Zomato trades at 68.9x FY26 EV/EBITDA (73.6x FY26 P/E).

Another event, according to media reports, is that Zomato temporarily halted adding new customers to the payments application powered by the Unified Payments Interface that it introduced as a third-party supplier in May.

People in the know indicated, according to a Economic Times (ET) report, that the Zomato UPI sign-up option had been suspended for the previous three to four weeks.

