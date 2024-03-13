Foreign brokerage firm HSBC has raised its target price on Zomato shares and remains bullish on the stock as it believes digital spends in India is likely to increase.

HSBC has a ‘Buy’ call on Zomato owing to continued market share gains in food delivery and further upside potential from quick commerce. It increased the target price to ₹200 per share from ₹163 earlier.

The brokerage remains constructive on the Blinkit business and expects positive surprises on GOV growth and profitability over the coming quarters. It also raised its order growth rates for Blinkit to 25.4% from 21.4% for FY24-27e and gross order value (GOV) growth to 27.3% from 23.2% for the same period.

Over a long-term horizon, HSBC believes it’s quite likely that nearly the entire EBITDA margin (EBITDA to GMV ratio) for Blinkit will be driven by advertising revenues, while the core business revenues (take-rate) will compensate for the costs.

“Currently, advertising revenues are around 3-4% of GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) and we expect this to rise to 5-6% in the next 3-5 years, similar to the EBITDA margin we have in our model currently," HSBC said.

Over the next three years, it believes total advertising spend in India will grow at least at the nominal GDP growth rate (12%) and hence from the current $13 billion it could rise to $18 billion by FY27. Within this spend, it expects the share of digital to increase from 38% currently to 44% by FY27.

The majority of digital spend (80%+) is distributed across search platforms (like Google), Videos (Youtube) and social media (eg, FB, Instagram). Other platforms (like e-com in particular) attract a 15% share of digital spend, the brokerage report noted.

It believes this share will rise from 15% to 18% in FY27. Digital ads on e-commerce or quick commerce (QC) platforms like Blinkit are a lot more easily tracked compared with other platforms, like social media, and hence spenders will continue to shift their spend in favour of these platforms.

HSBC expects Blinkit ad revenues to be 3% of the total digital ad spend of India in 5 years, which is around 5% EBITDA margins.

Zomato share price has gained over 27% in the past three months, while the stock is up more than 196% in one year.

At 11:00 am, Zomato shares were trading 2.30% lower at ₹153.20 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

