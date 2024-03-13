Zomato share price may see 27% upside; HSBC raises target, maintains ‘Buy’ on the stock
HSBC has a ‘Buy’ call on Zomato owing to continued market share gains in food delivery and further upside potential from quick commerce. It increased the target price to ₹200 per share from ₹163 earlier.
Foreign brokerage firm HSBC has raised its target price on Zomato shares and remains bullish on the stock as it believes digital spends in India is likely to increase.
