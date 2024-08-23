Zomato share price rallies over 3% as it shuts down its Intercity Legends services

  • Zomato Legends, which made a debut in 2022, offered iconic dishes from 10 cities to other parts of the country. In July 2024, the online food delivery giant had temporarily paused the service and restarted it with a few changes to make orders more profitable.

Ankit Gohel
Published23 Aug 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Trade Now
Zomato share price rallies over 3% as it shuts down its Intercity Legends services
Zomato share price rallies over 3% as it shuts down its Intercity Legends services

Zomato share price gained over 3% on Friday after the company announced to shut down its Intercity Legends services. Zomato shares rose as much as 3.68% to 267.30 apiece on the BSE.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Thursday announced to immediately shut down the Intercity Legends services for ‘not finding product market fit’.

“Update on Zomato Legends - after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect,” Goyal in a post on microblogging platform ‘X’.

Also Read | Zomato to shut down intercity ‘Legends’ services with immediate effect

Zomato Legends, which made a debut in 2022, offered iconic dishes from 10 cities to other parts of the country. In July 2024, the online food delivery giant had temporarily paused the service and restarted it with a few changes to make orders more profitable.

The development comes a day after Zomato announced the acquisition of Paytm’s entertainment and ticketing business for 2,048 crore to scale up its ‘going- out’ segment. Zomato will spin off the new business into a new app called ‘District’.

Zomato-Paytm Deal

Analysts believe the acquisition gives size and scale to Zomato’s ‘going out’ business, acting as an additional growth engine over the medium-to-long term.

Also Read | Zomato-Paytm ticketing deal appetizing for both

Morgan Stanley views this proposed transaction as positive for Zomato and believes that there could be upside risks to its adjusted EBITDA forecasts for FY2027 and beyond if execution in this segment remains strong.

Zomato’s Q1FY25 GOV run rate was 5,000 crore and with this acquisition it will be 7,000 crore; the company expects FY2026 GOV of at least 10,000 crore in the combined business. Zomato is acquiring a profitable and asset-light business (positive working capital. though). Over time, Zomato expects this business to make adjusted EBITDA margins of 4-5% versus 1.5% currently in FY2024 for acquired business, Morgan Stanley noted.

At 10:05 am, Zomato shares were trading 3.30% higher at 266.30 apiece on the BSE. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$443 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
€430 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹400 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
6%

4 of 7Read Full Story
156

5 of 7Read Full Story
9 GW

6 of 7Read Full Story
$2.6 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 10:08 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsZomato share price rallies over 3% as it shuts down its Intercity Legends services

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.75
10:12 AM | 23 AUG 2024
3.2 (1.05%)

Ambuja Cements

639.35
10:12 AM | 23 AUG 2024
6.45 (1.02%)

Tata Steel

152.90
10:12 AM | 23 AUG 2024
-1.2 (-0.78%)

Dabur India

647.60
10:12 AM | 23 AUG 2024
1.85 (0.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

503.30
10:11 AM | 23 AUG 2024
32.5 (6.9%)

Minda Corporation

567.95
10:10 AM | 23 AUG 2024
30 (5.58%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

222.00
10:11 AM | 23 AUG 2024
11.6 (5.51%)

Vardhaman Textiles

513.25
10:10 AM | 23 AUG 2024
26.1 (5.36%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,532.00-267.00
    Chennai
    73,890.00450.00
    Delhi
    72,888.00-481.00
    Kolkata
    73,675.0020.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue