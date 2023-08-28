Zomato share price rallies over 5% amid block deal buzz; Japan’s Softbank likely seller1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 10:09 AM IST
Earlier, it was reported that Japan’s Softbank was likely to sell food delivery aggregator Zomato shares through block deals as the lock-in period after the Blinkit deal ended on Friday, August 25.
Zomato share price rallied over 5% in early morning trade on Monday amid reports of a block deal in the shares. Zomato shares jumped as much as 5.56% to a high of ₹96.00 apiece on the BSE.
