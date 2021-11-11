“Zomato plans to deploy another US$1bn in next 1-2 year with an idea to add multiple large core businesses to existing core, particularly in the hyperlocal e-commerce space. Some of these investments would eventually result in merger and remaining would generate financial returns or learnings for Zomato," said Jefferies in a note. The brokerage has a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹175 apiece.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}