Zomato shares plunge 5% post Q3 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

"Zomato stock has corrected sharply after making a high of 169 level in November . Now, below expectation results may put some more pressure in the stock. We are expecting it may correct till 82-80 levels. However, on the charts, it has a strong support around 70 to 75 levels. Investors can wait for these support levels to buy in the stock," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities.