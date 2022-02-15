Shares of Zomato continued to extend decline as it plummeted over 6% to an all-time low level of ₹75 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's deals, falling below the IPO issue price of ₹76. The stock is down about 18% in the last five trading sessions whereas it has declined over 41% in a month, after the recent global selloff in new-age tech stocks.

"Weakness in Zomato shares may further continue and it may go around ₹65 to ₹70 levels. The stock is expected to pick up with unfolding of unlock activities. So, those who have long term view are advised to start accumulating around ₹65 to ₹70 and hold it for next 2-3 years. Once, it comes above ₹100, we can expect sharp upside bounce in the scrip after this breakout," said Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said. He added that fresh buyers can also buy Zomato shares in this range.

"Zomato shares are still looking weak on chart pattern but it has strong support at ₹70 levels. One can buy this scrip at around ₹70, maintaining stop loss at ₹58 with short term target of ₹60," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities.

Last week, Zomato's Q3 loss narrowed, helped by a one-time gain, while revenue jumped due to increased demand for restaurant meals. The food delivery platform reported a consolidated net loss of ₹67 crore, boosted by a one-time gain of ₹315.8 crore from the sale of stake in sports platform Fitso.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations during October-December 2021 stood at ₹1,112 crore as against ₹609 crore in the year-ago period. Its gross order value (GOV) grew 84.5% YoY and 1.7% QoQ to ₹5,500 crore.

The food-delivery platform had made its stock market debut in July 2021. The initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of ₹72-76 had opened from July 14 to July 16, 2021.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

